Kate Middleton Draws Barbie Comparison in Her Latest Look

Kate Middleton was pretty in pink in two chic ensembles during her recent royal appearances. The Princess of Wales stepped out clad in the rosy hue with what some fashion publications are touting as her version of "Barbiecore." Named from a series of viral photos from the set of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie as the titular character in a hot pink Western-themed getup, it now seems like the color and aesthetic of the doll of the moment are popular with celebrities and fashion mavens alike. Middleton's first outfit was of the bubblegum pink variety, a flowy shirtdress worn at the Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital in London. She styled the bright silk ensemble by ME+EM with tan Castañer Carina lace-up espadrilles and a pair of Catherine Zoraida fern drop earrings. Almost exactly two years ago, she wore the same shirtdress during a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse with 5-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon. Despite the contrasting shades of pink, this ensemble bears striking similarities to the emerald look the princess wore to a mental health event in London just a few days prior.

Middleton's second piece of Barbie wear was displayed during a visit to an engagement at the Foundling Museum. The royal was dressed in an ice-pink Alexander McQueen suit that she wore in 2022 to a Kensington Palace event. She accessorized the look with Gianvito Rossi 105 white leather pumps, a Camilla Elphick pearl white belt, and Maria Black Cha Cha mother-of-pearl drop earrings. The outfit cost an estimated $2420, according to the Daily Mail. It is no secret that Middleton makes a conscious effort to wear the same outfits repeatedly, and as with the shirtdress and suit, there is a special detail on each piece that makes it seem like a totally new outfit. However, there are other reasons behind her re-wearing of clothes, including doing so on her own initiative.

"There has been lots written about the Duchess and Prince William's spending," fashion writer Simon Glazin told the Daily Mail. "It's likely to be the reason why she is thrifty with her wardrobe and often recycles dresses and coats. Even a Princess has to dress on a budget." As a result of the current cost-of-living crisis in the U.K., Middleton's wardrobe is very important in terms of optics. It is comforting for royal watchers to see her wear an ensemble several times, just like an average citizen does. As Middleton becomes more mindful of her royal wardrobe, the public will feel a greater sense of connection with her life.

