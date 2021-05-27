Kate Middleton Keeps Promise During Meeting With Young Cancer Patient

✖

Kate Middleton is good on her word. The Duchess of Cambridge kept her promise to a little girl named Mila, who is battling leukemia, after the two spoke last year while Mila was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Middleton and Mila first spoke last August when a photo of Mila was selected as part of the Hold Still 2020 project, earning it's own title called "Shielding Mila," where the young girl was seen waving from one side of the hospital room to her dad, Scott, and sister, Jodi, as they couldn't go near her to keep her safe while in treatment.

When the Duchess spoke with the 5-year-old last year, she noted that her favorite color was pink and Middleton said she would go shopping specifically for a pink dress so that she could wear it when they first met in person, and that's exactly what she did. A video was shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account of the two meeting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. The video starts out with Mila's mother, Lynda, delivering the exciting news that she was finally going to meet Middleton face-to-face. As a reaction, the little girl cried tears of joy.

"In the week prior to lockdown last year, Mila's family took the difficult decision to isolate in different households to protect Mila, who at this point was only 4 months into her chemotherapy journey for leukaemia," the post's lengthy caption started. It continued to explain her journey and how the two met. Naturally, several flooded the comment section in support of Mila and Middleton's meet up.

When the two first met, Middleton expressed her impressed state on how lovely Mila looked in her dress, even requesting she give it a "twirl." "I want to give you a big, squeezy cuddle," Middleton said. "I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl?" she then asked. Mila proceeded to twirl in her dress, taking everyone's breath away in the room. The adorable video also has the famous Frozen song "Let It Go" playing in the background as Mila and her mom arrive at the palace.

During their original conversation, which has now been posted to Middleton and her husband Prince William's new YouTube channel, Middleton expressed her eagerness to meet Mila one day soon. "I have to make sure I go and try to find myself a pink dress," Middleton said according to E!. "Hopefully, when one day, hopefully, Mila, we'll ge to meet, and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you."