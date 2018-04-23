Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Kate Middleton has given birth to her third child with Prince William, with Kensington Palace announcing the news in a statement on Twitter.

The couple welcomed a baby boy, with the birth coming on the Duchess of Cambridge’s reported due date of April 23.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Kensington Palace originally announced on Monday, April 23 that the Duchess was in labor.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” a statement read. “The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new arrival joins older siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who will turn 3 on May 2.

Like his brother and sister, the newest royal was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Middleton was admitted to the hospital before 6 a.m. U.K. time on Monday, with the media quickly gathering outside the hospital’s Lindo Wing.

While the Duke and Duchess had not revealed the sex of their baby prior to the birth, Prince William seemed to have a bit of a slip-up earlier this month when he was celebrating his soccer team Aston Villa’s win against rivals Cardiff City.

The game’s winning goal was scored by Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, and William told fans, “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” the Mirror reports.

The royal then paused, reportedly adding, “…or Jackie.”

While Kensington Palace announced the news of the birth on Twitter, an official announcement will later be posted on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, per royal protocol.

The birth came just under one month ahead of the next highly anticipated royal event, with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to take place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. William, George and Charlotte are all reported to be taking part in the wedding, while Middleton will likely simply attend, as she has just given birth.

Photo Credit: Isaaack / Shutterstock.com