Kate Middleton Cuts Hair, Reveals Shorter Style

Kate Middleton debuted a new haircut during her trip to Ireland this week, stepping out with shorter hair and a pair of curtain bangs during a visit to Teagasc Animal & Grassland Research Centre at Grange, in County Meath on March 4. Middleton’s new cut sits just past her shoulders and her curtain bangs were swept to either side of her face, as the name implies. On Wednesday, she paired her new style with jeans, an army green utility jacket and a white patterned shirt for her trip to the research centre.

On Thursday, March 5, her hair was styled in curls for a during a meeting with Galway Community Circus performers, at which the royal wore a green dress with a white diamond pattern.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mom of three was photographed with her previous hairstyle as recently as Feb. 26, and her new ‘do proves to be several inches shorter. On March 3, Middleton showed off her shorter length when she arrived in Ireland, but her bangs were hidden by the large black padded headband she was wearing, which complemented her bright green Alessandra Rich print dress and emerald green Catherine Walker coat. She carried a green clutch and wore green suede heels for her arrival at Dublin airport, where she and Prince William were greeted by the Irish government and the British Ambassador to Ireland.

Middleton’s hair has long been her signature and is nearly always styled the same way, long, shiny and slightly curled at the ends. She sometimes takes a few inches off and has sported a set of bangs in the past, but for the most part, the duchess is very reliable when it comes to her famous mane.

While in Ireland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and visited numerous local organizations. They traveled to Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway during the three-day visit, which was the first official visit from the Cambridges. Kensington Palace previously shared that the visit aimed to “highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland.”

“Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highness will meet a broad range of people, including the President, the Taoiseach and senior political leaders, children and young people, and those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors,” a press release shared.

On Monday, March 9, Middleton and William will make their first joint appearance with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in several months when the two couples attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein