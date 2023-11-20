Kate Middleton Catches Flak for $400 Fashion Choice

Kate Middleton may be known for making waves with her glamorous looks, but her latest outfit of choice is being dubbed a major fashion misstep. The Princess of Wales found herself on the receiving end of internet backlash after she decided to wear a $400 Lisou Betty Rainbow Print Silk Shirt as she opened BBC's Children in Need annual fundraiser to ask fellow Britons for donations.

Middleton donned the controversial blouse in a pre-recorded clip, in which she shared, "tonight is all about helping to support, champion, and empower all children to be the very best they can be, which is crucial for their future health and happiness." She went on to state that "it is vital that we nurture early childhood and why the sort of projects supported by Children in Need are so important." Although Middleton's message was meant to spark a flurry of donations, it instead sparked controversy, with many dubbing the princess, who married into a family estimated to be worth around $30 billion, out of touch for her decision to wear such an expensive piece of clothing while requesting donations.

"I know families of Disabled children who have gone without meals so their child can eat. So I take offence when Kate Middleton appears on [BBCCiN] wearing a £315 blouse," one person wrote. "It would have been fairer & more ethical to say she would divert the sovereign grant to charity. Absurd country."

Many others expressed a similar sentiment, with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter), "a billionaire opening the Children In Need show on BBC. Asking society for donations. Tone deaf." Another person commented, "So Kate Middleton who owns several homes just popped up on [Children in Need] last year it raised about £20m. Or £354m less than we're gave the royals to tart up Buckingham Palace. The hypocrisy is [vomit emoji]." Somebody else said, "I hope Kate Middleton is going to announce a 10% cut in Royal funding from public taxes. Think how much that would raise for charity!" Another person suggested that Middleton show "auction off some of her clothes and donate to hungry children."

The blouse in question was a Lisou Betty Rainbow Print Silk Shirt, which, although no longer available, reportedly cost £315, or roughly $400, according to one person. Although the price tag for the blouse angered many, it seems Middleton has been putting it to good use. Rather than a one-and-done outfit piece, the blouse is actually a re-wear for the princess, as she previously wore the blouse in 2020.