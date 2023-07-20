Kate Middleton Suffers Fashion Fail at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton is proving that even British royals aren't exempt from a few fashion missteps. The Princess of Wales has been drawing attention for her stunning outfit choices as she attends Wimbledon 2023, but as she stepped out Sunday for the Wimbledon men's final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, all eyes were on her all too relatable fashion blunder.

For the weekend outing, Middleton, who was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, wore a £750 emerald Roland Mouret dress, according to the Daily Mail, as she arrived at the All England Lawn, Tennis and Croquet Club. The royal paired the stunning dress with emerald teardrop earrings, Gianvito Rossi's '105' heels, and Emmy London's 'Natasha' bag. As jaw-dropping as the outfit was, it didn't make headlines for its looks, but rather the mishap many royal watchers noticed. Middleton, known for being prim and proper, couldn't seem to avoid some wrinkles in her dress, photographers and fans alike pointing out how creased the emerald green gown was.

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Such a beautiful shade of green but I've never seen her wear something so creased upon arrival," one person wrote online after spotting the rare fashion mishap. Another person noted that while they "love the Look," they are "not a fan of Mouret as it will crease once you sit for long."

Middleton, who is far from the first royal to suffer a fashion mishap, was on hand Sunday to watch the men's final. The royal was joined by her husband and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in a day that marked young Charlotte's first time at the event and George's second. The family was photographed enjoying the match from their seats in the Royal Box. At one point, Middleton was seen chatting with James Bond star Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz. Middleton awarded Spain's Carlos Alcaraz with the iconic gold Wimbledon Trophy after the match.

Middleton has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016 and as such is a frequent Wimbledon attendee. She is often accompanied by members of her family as she takes in the games. Notably missing this year, however, was her youngest son Prince Louis, who the princess said "was very upset he wasn't coming today." The young royal is apparently a big fan of tennis. A 16-year-old Wimbledon ball boy named Joel said that Middleton revealed Louis "tries to practice the standing and staying serious like us and "tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players."