Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy: ‘It’ll Be Special’

Kate Middleton has addressed her sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s pregnancy in public for the first time, with the Duchess of Cambridge sharing her excitement for the new arrival during a royal appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Middleton and husband Prince William visited Leicester University, and Middleton spoke with one fan who asked her if she was excited about Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry’s upcoming arrival.

“Absolutely!” the royal responded in a video shared by Harry_Meghan_Updates on Instagram.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she added. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

As for her own children, Middleton told the fan that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are just fine.

“They’re doing well, thank you,” she said. “They’re getting excited for Christmas time, because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”

The Duchess continued, “And Louis’ getting bigger, I can’t believe he’s like seven months, he’s getting to be a big boy.”

Louis was born in April of this year and has appeared in just a handful of royal photographs, the most recent of which saw him cozying up to grandfather Prince Charles.

In the spring, he’ll be joined by a new royal cousin when Markle gives birth to her and Harry’s first child. The palace had previously released a statement saying that Middleton and William were “delighted” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Kensington Palace announced Markle’s pregnancy in a series of tweets in October.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

On Wednesday, Kate and William visited the university to honor Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of the city’s football club, who recently passed away. While speaking to volunteers who helped relocate tributes to Srivaddhanaprabha to a dedicated site, Middleton revealed that her kids are fans of football, revealing their name for William in the process.

“Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’” season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess told reporters, via PEOPLE.

