Kate Middleton Reveals Royal Baby Bump

Kate Middleton is currently pregnant with her third child, and the royal gave fans another glimpse of her baby bump during a tennis event on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Bond Primary School in southwest London to join students as part of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She joined the students for training sessions and activities, tossing tennis balls and handing out hugs and handshakes.

Thank you to everyone at Bond Primary School for showing us your racquet skills (and for all of the hugs)! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/ww5jKmj3H3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

“I love tennis, I think it’s a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I’ve got lots of babies,” she said, according to reports, via E! News. “But keep it up, it’s great to be active, as everyone’s been saying here today. It’s been a real pleasure to meet all of you.”

Kensington Palace shared on Twitter that the initiative focuses on promoting the benefits of physical activity and has introduced more than 195,000 local children to the sport through their free tennis coaching sessions.

The @WimbledonFdn sessions involve various tennis activities, such as drills and racquet skills, to help build technical ability and promote values such as teamwork, fairness and disciple. pic.twitter.com/NnCO965qTS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

The Duchess dressed casually for the occasion in a white jacket, black pants and Nike sneakers, an outfit People notes she last wore when she was not pregnant.

Despite suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum earlier in her pregnancy, Middleton has been all smiles during recent public appearances and was given a warm welcome by students as she arrived at the school.

The Duchess receives a warm welcome from Bond Primary School, which is one of the 65 local schools that benefit from @WimbledonFdn free tennis coaching. pic.twitter.com/nQOy6PyyFg — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018

Middleton is set to give birth in April to her third child with husband Prince William. The couple is already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who recently started nursery school.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KensingtonRoyal