Kate Hudson Unites With Brother Oliver for ‘Turkey Trot’ Thanksgiving Dance Video

Kate Hudson and brother Oliver Hudson recently launched a podcast, Sibling Revelry, and the duo promoted the show’s Thanksgiving episode with a holiday-themed video of themselves hanging out in a log cabin and dancing an incredibly energetic rendition of the turkey trot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Nov 27, 2019 at 9:35am PST

The two showed off some choreographed moves that included arm flaps and twirls, and the clip ended with Oliver putting his hands on his knees as his sister laughed and blew the camera a kiss.

“How do you trot?!” Kate wrote, asking her followers to share their own family turkey trot videos. She added that those who decided to share would be eligible to win merchandise from the podcast, which hasn’t yet been made.

“No animals were harmed during the filming of this production,” she joked. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING.”

Oliver shared the same video on his own page and wrote, “One of us is a trained dancer and one of us is playing a turkey who is on a coke bender and ignored all the choreography.. guess who??”

The siblings’ mom, Goldie Hawn, commented, “I love this dance! Crazy kids. Always.”

During the first episode of their podcast, Kate and Oliver shared a fond family memory with their listeners when they reminisced on one of Hawn’s early dates with her partner, Kurt Russell.

“It was the first time she brought him to the house, it wasn’t the first date,” Kate told her brother. “Mom said that’s when she fell in love with Kurt, right away was because she brought him back to the house and we had already been asleep, and we shared a room… and he sat down next to each of us, he sat down next to you first and watched you sleep and then came by.”

“And we were sleeping, and Mom said he walked in and he saw us and she unexpectedly was just going to peek in and see them, but he sat down next to each of us,” she continued. “He sat down next to you first and watched you sleep and then came by.”

“I loved that story ’cause she realized then, as Mom says, that values and kids and family values was everything to Kurt.”

On Thanksgiving, Kate shared a post featuring a few of her other family members including her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, their daughter Rani Rose and Kate’s sons Bingham Hawn and Ryder Russell.

“This crew is truly something to be thankful for I’m deeply grateful for my beautiful family,” she wrote. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:41pm PST

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Zimmerman