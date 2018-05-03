Kate Hudson Teases Fabletics Maternity Line

Kate Hudson is sporting a baby bump these days, and it’s led to more pregnancy-related teases.

While Hudson is expanding her family by one, she is also considering expanding her activewear line, Fabletics, teasing that there may be a maternity collection in the works.

“I don’t know — our wheels are turning over in our design center right now but, you know, we never know, wink wink,” Hudson told PEOPLE about the possibility of a maternity line. “For me, my nature is to sort of push myself in everything, you know, how far can I take it.”

The tease came while Hudson discussed the announcement this week that Fabletics will release a limited-edition collection named Girl Almighty. A portion of the proceeds from the line will be donated to United Nation Foundation’s Girl Up’s SchoolCycle program, which provides bikes and bicycle repair training to girls so they can get to and from school and other places in their communities.

“We love so much of what they’re doing. We love being a part of the SchoolCycle program because it is a very effective way of knowing where the funds are going and how it is helping,” Hudson said. “It’s about how we can become a global support system of women, starting with young girls and teaching them how to advocate for the things they believe in. It makes total sense for us as a company to be a part of that mission with them. We are all loving that it’s just about supporting more women more young girls.”

The Girl Almighty collection, featuring sports bras, tanks, hoodies, shorts, and leggings, will be made available on Fabeltics.com and the 24 Fabletics stores nationwide on May 8th.

On April 6, Hudson took to Instagram to post a video of a balloon-popping gender reveal party, announcing that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are not only expecting, but also that they are expecting a baby girl.

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been,” Hudson captioned the post.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” she continued.

The couple has known each other for years, but have only been dating since late-2016. This will be Hudson’s third child, the actress already having son Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, six, with musician Matt Bellamy, thought it appears to be the first for Fujikawa.

Since the announcement, the actress has not been shy with documenting her pregnancy, posting photos of her growing baby bump.