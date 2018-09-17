Kate Hudson Sports Growing Baby Bump as Due Date Approaches

Kate Hudson’s due date is fast approaching, but that has not stopped the 39-year-old actress from getting out and about.

On Friday, Sept. 14, the pregnant actress, who is set to give birth any day now, was spotted enjoying a day out with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in Brentwood, California, the two seen grabbing acai bowls to help satiate Hudson’s pregnancy cravings.

You can see the photo on PEOPLE.

Hudson, who is expecting her first child with Fujikawa, her third child in total, showcased her growing baby bump in a loose-fitting black maternity dress that she accessorized with sunglasses and flip-flops as Fujikawa, dressed in bright pants and a t-shirt, draped his arm around her shoulders.

The couple, who have known each other for years but only made their debut as a couple during the May 2017 premiere of Snatched, announced that they had a little girl on the way back in April. Hudson shared a clip to Instagram of their gender reveal party, showing herself, Fujikawa, and her two sons — she shares son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 7, with ex-partner Matthew Bellamy — being showered in pink confetti after popping a balloon.

Despite that they had been “trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible,” the fact that Hudson was “poppin now” and her baby bump was “too darn challenging to hide” led Hudson and Fujikawa to decide to make the announcement, writing that “the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

This will be the third child for the already mom-of-two and Fujikawa’s first, both parents looking forward to meeting their little girl.

“Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She had an amazing summer with a lot of traveling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl.”

“Danny is equally excited. They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together,” the source continued.

In the months leading up to the birth, Hudson has not been shy when it comes to showcasing her bump, documenting her pregnancy on her social media platforms. So far, she has shared photos of herself posing with “Papa” Steven Tyler as well as her baby bump friends, partaking in exercises like yoga and swimming, and spending time with her family.