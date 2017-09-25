Kate Hudson Shows off Her Buzzed Haircut

Kate Hudson’s hair is slowly growing back, but for now, she’s rocking a one-inch buzz cut!

The actress showed off her super short locks on Instagram with a snap before her appearance at the premiere of Marshall Saturday. She walked the red carpet wearing a stunning shimmery Stella McCartney gown arm-in-arm with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Despite promoting her role in Marshall, a film that depicts the life of Thurgood Marshall, Hudson’s new ‘do is the product of her role in singer Sia’s mysterious upcoming project, Sister.

The 38-year-old said there’s literally “nothing” she can share about the collaboration, adding, “I have to be tight-lipped about it.” Outside of Hudson shaving her head in July to ditch her long, blonde hair, Sister is a total secret.

At a junket for Marshall, the actress shared a little about her short buzz cut, including how her 13-year-old son feels about having matching styles with mom.

“I copied Ryder,” Hudson admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “Ryder had it way before, Ryder’s been buzzing his head for a long time. Ryder’s like, ‘Mom, you’re cramping my style.’”

He may not be crazy about the idea of sharing a hairstyle with his mom, but this change made him realize how much the duo looks alike.

“He was like, ‘Oh my God, we actually …’ It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy,” Hudson said.

And though the actress likes “the ease of it,” the buzz cut isn’t something she’ll keep up with. “Now it’s starting to grow out, and Ryder’s growing his out,” she admitted.

