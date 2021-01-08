Kate Hudson Shares Loving Tribute to Son Ryder on His 17th Birthday

✖

Kate Hudson is soaking up the last year of her son's childhood. In a sweet and thoughtful Instagram post, the actress wished her son Ryder a happy 17th birthday, but didn't fail to mention that this is her last year to get him prepped for adulthood before he turns 18. In her post, she shared a sweet photo of Ryder, Bingham, 9, and Rani, 2, all snuggled up next to their big brother, and in a video Hudson and her children surprised Ryder first thing in the morning by singing "Happy Birthday" to him.

"Happy Birthday [Ryder Robinson] 17 today! A family morning celebration for our big man [sun emoji] My loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son...you got this. You're gonna have one wonderful adulthood if you stay this course cause you're solid gold [star emoji] Here we are, in the 18th year of your life and I got one more year to help you brush those wins so they're ready to take off. I'm gonna soak in every moment! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! [cake and party emoji]," she captioned the post.

Several of her fans wished her son a happy birthday as well in the comment section. One person wrote, "I can't stop laughing because it looks like Rani says 'open the door' in bings voice at the window Happy Birthday!!" Someone else said, "That reach for his little sister is angelic [yellow heart emoji] Happy Bday Ryder! [Rose emoji]," while someone else echoed, "Oh this is just the BEST!! [Two pink hear emojis] Wishing that lovely boy of yours the HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY yet!!!!"

Hudson recently welcomed her daughter Rani in the final months of 2018. Despite being a mom-of-three and a busy Hollywood actress, Hudson's friends have gushed over her being such an involved mom. Sara Foster told PEOPLE at the time of Rani's birth, "Kate is the most hands-on mom and I don't know how she does it all. She really does it all. Whoever says women can't do it all, she does it all."

Hudson shares her daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Foster is Fujikawa's stepsister and has spent lots of time with Hudson throughout the process. Foster who's the mom to two children herself, complimented how cute Hudson dresses Rani, highlighting the adorable turbans the actress uses for Rani saying "they're so cute!"