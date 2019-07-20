Kate Hudson Flaunts Killer Abs in New Bikini Photo Following Dramatic Weight Loss

Kate Hudson is showing off her toned abs after losing 25 pounds. The actress took to Instagram Thursday to share a stunning photo of herself and friend Sophie Lopez as they celebrated the stylist’s birthday. Hudson rocked a red bikini as she and Sophie held some drinks.

“The biggest happy birthday to my partner in so many adventures! I love you babas! [Sophie Lopez] [red heart emoji] Sending love your way and wishing I was with you today!” Hudson wrote on the caption of the stunning photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the actress took to the comments section of the post to compliment the friends’ looks and wish Lopez a happy birthday.

“Jeez Kate…you ladies are pretty,” one Instagram user commented.

“Can I borrow your trainer? I want to look like you when I grow up!” Another user commented.

Another user admired the actress’ weight loss after her pregnancy, writing: “Wow! You just had a baby not too long ago, and look at those abs, Gorgeous!!!”

“Kate, you look amazing. Love your abs [red heart emoji],” another user wrote.

“And u need weight watchers? Sorry – just had to rant lol!!!” Another user commented.

According to DailyMail, Hudson joined Weight Watchers seven months ago and has said the program helped her lose 25 pounds after welcoming her third child in October 2018.

The actress has been busy filming a fantasy movie called Mona Lisa and The Blood Moon in New Orleans. The film, written and directed by Bad Batch helmer Ana Lily Amirpour, is centered around a girl with unusual powers who escaped from a mental asylum.

Hudson previously opened up about her Weight Watchers goals in another Instagram post, announcing in April she had reached her goal just six months after giving birth.

“Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs. from goal weight!” Hudson posted on Instagram at the time. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined.”

She also talked to PEOPLE about focusing on staying fit.

“After pregnancy, getting your body back into shape for me — especially in fitness — finding my stomach muscles again and pushing myself a little bit harder sometimes are things that I enjoy,” she said in December.

“I’ve become an Ambassador for the WW family because it is the perfect community for people to live healthy their own way and I love sharing this knowledge with you all!” Hudson recently posted of partnering with Weight Watchers

“This is not a community for people who just want to lose weight, although leading a healthy lifestyle lends itself to such, this is a community about supporting each other through a lifelong journey of wellness,” she continued. “I’m so happy to share this with everyone and I have to say, having [Oprah] on my call list was a dream come true! Love you O [WW Ambassador] [Wellness That Works].”