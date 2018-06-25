Kate Hudson Gives POV Look at ‘Bikini’ Baby Bump

Kate Hudson’s due date is drawing closer, and the 39-year-old actress is not being shy about showcasing her growing baby bump while vacationing in Greece with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson, who recently teased the possibility of adding a maternity line to her Fabletics active wear, took to Instagram to share a point-of-view look of her baby bump as she lounged in the sun.

“I think my bikinis pretty cute….” she captioned the point-of-view shot, adding the hashtags “she big” and “her gurl,” along with a heart emoji.

The 39-year-old mom-of-two and Fujikawa are taking some time out of their busy schedules as they await the arrival of their little girl.

“She’s due in August. They are on vacation now, and she has taken off the rest of the summer. She doesn’t have any work commitments on her schedule as of now,” a source told Us Weekly.

The two were spotted last week on Skiathos island in Greece strolling the beach and soaking up the sun. Hudson sported a sunhat, white kimono, which her growing baby bump could be seen through, and a beige and brown sarong that matched her brown bikini top. Fujikawa donned bright palm-print swim trunks and a tank top.

The couple, who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the L.A. premiere of Snatched in 2017, have reportedly been eager to grow their family.

“Kate and Danny are over-the-moon ecstatic. Kate has had the baby itch and wanted a girl more than anything. Once she met Danny she just knew that she wanted a baby with him and hoped and prayed that it would happen. For it to be a girl is just the icing on the cake. Danny is so good with kids and has been great with her boys,” a source said.

Hudson and Fujikawa’s wishes came true when in April they announced that they were growing their family by one.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way,” Hudson announced in a video showing a balloon-popping gender reveal party.

The 39-year-old actress already shares son Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, with musician Matt Bellamy, though this will be Fujikawa’s first child.