Jon Gosselin Claims Ex-Wife Kate Mentally Tortured Children, ‘Caged’ Collin in Special Needs Institution

Jon Gosselin recently sat down for a new interview, and during the conversation he claimed that his ex-wife Kate mentally tortured their children, and “caged” their son Collin in a special needs institution. During a his dialogue with the Daily Mail, Gosselin alleged that “Kate sent [Collin] away” because “she couldn’t deal with him.” Regarding Collin’s purported mental and emotional issues, Gosselin stated, “Other than ADHD, which is extremely common, Collin has never been diagnosed with any known medical condition, there’s nothing wrong with him.”

He went on to explain that in 2016, authorities showed up at his house claiming that Kate had placed Collin in a “special needs place,” and they while they couldn’t tell him where, they needed to talk to him about claims Collin made about Kate being abusive toward him.

“I’m like, where is he? I’m super worried,” Gosselin said of how he responded to the news. “So I’m calling my manager. I’m calling everyone, my mom’s freaking out and they won’t tell me where he is because I didn’t have joint legal rights.”

He eventually received a letter from Collin that stated he was being held at the Fairmount Behavioral Health institute in Philadelphia against his will, and that he wanted his father to get him out.

It was at this point that Gosselin made a move to gain sole custody of Collin, which he was eventually awarded, in addition to gaining custody of his daughter Hannah.

Gosselin also blasted his former spouse by saying that he believes her pursuit of reality TV stardom comes from a place of selfishness. “Kate is not doing the shows for her family, Kate is doing it for herself. She’s narcissistic and selfish. That’s it. Period. All of this is for her – Kate Plus Eight, Kate Plus Date, it’s her name first.”

“She always speaks for the children. They say this, they want to do this – unicorns, rainbows and look, flying pigs. It’s all lies. They all have voices,” he went on to say, then adding. “I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story,’ Jon said. And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting.”

He later alleged, “I think Kate has really poisoned my children’s minds against me. She’s put stuff in their minds about my personality. I never cheated on my wife, I’m not a monster, I love my children more than anything.”

At this time, Kate does not appear to have addressed the claims her ex-husband made.

