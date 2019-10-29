Kate Beckinsale Says She’s Safe From Getty Fires Following 3 a.m. Evacuation

Kate Beckinsale says that she’s safe after having to evacuate her home in Los Angeles at 3 a.m. Monday due to the Getty Fires. The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an update that she and her pets were safe, thanking her friends for coming to her rescue and for remembering that she can’t drive.

“We are safe. Thank you so much to everyone who checked in,” she wrote alongside a photo of a burning landscape. Sending love and hope to everyone else who walked out of their house at 3 am to this, love and admiration to the [Los Angeles Fire Department] and most of all to David and Dorothy who didn’t need to remember in the middle of the night that I can’t drive but did. And to everyone who has offered me a place to stay despite my rolling with four animals including an epileptic cat. Angel people . So grateful x.”

Many of Beckinsale’s 3.5 million followers took to the comments section to offer support to the Underworld actress.

“Glad you are all ok and hope your home [is] safe,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Dorothy and David are rockstars,” another said, to which Beckinsale replied, “LITERALLY.”

“So terrifying. I can’t imagine,” someone wrote.

When another asked about Beckinsale’s “fur babies,” she wrote that she “literally left with two cats, two dogs and a toothbrush.”

Someone else wondered, “How do people get notified of something like this at 3 a.m.?” Beckinsale responded, painting a picture of the sense of urgency that goes along with an evacuation: “City of L.A. calls everyone’s home phone, neighbors drive up and down the street honking and banging on doors, angels text you and rescue.”

The British actress has two Persian cats — Clive, who is very old and a cancer survivor, and Willow, 2 — who she often shares photos of on Instagram, as well as two lapdogs named Ingrid and Myf.

Beckinsale, who shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, was one of the thousands of Los Angeles residents ordered to evacuate their homes as wildfires spread quickly throughout the city. The Getty Fire broke out near the Getty Centre art gallery and spread close to the homes of those living nearby.

A state-wide emergency was declared in California as wildfires continue to rage in several areas.

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, was also among the residents forced to flee in the middle of the night. “We evacuated safety at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around,” he warned on Twitter. “Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into danger to protect their fellow Californians.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also revealed that he and his family were evacuated. “Man these LA [fire emoji] aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!”