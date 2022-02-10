Kate Beckinsale Rocks out in Pink Babydoll Dress With ‘Galentine’

Kate Beckinsale spent some time rocking out in a pink babydoll dress with her “Galentine,” and the actress shared the fun on Instagram. In a post on the social media site, Beckinsale and her friend, actress/designer Nina Kate, sported matching Selkie dresses while hanging out, coloring together, and doing some light choreography to hardcore metal.

In her post, Beckinsale wrote that she and Kate were “absolutely Galentining the f— out of Sunday.” Kate, for her post, wrote, “Galentinesing all over Sunday afternoon with [Kate Beckinsale]. It’s no accident we bought each other [Selkie] dresses for Christmas without knowing.” In videos the two women shared, they could be heard jamming out to Kublai Khan TX, a heavy metal band from Sherman, Texas. In one clip the women lip-synched to the band’s song “The Hammer” while doing a dance, and in another they were listening to it while coloring.

The posts have received quite a lot of comments, with one person writing to Beckinsale, “You are so cute together. 😂 I love your videos with [Kate]. She’s seems to be a very good person.” Someone else added, “My ankles broke just looking at these shoes, you ladies have serious skill.” A final user wrote, “I’m in love with those cute pink dresses!!”

Kublai Khan TX was formed in 2009 and released their first EP in 2010. To date, the band has released four studio albums, including 2017’s Nomad, which features the track Beckinsale was spinning in her Instagram post. The band’s most recent album, Absolute, came in 2019, and on April 1st, the band will release a new EP, titled Lowest Form of Animal, via Rise Records.The first single off of the EP is “Swan Song,” and it features guest vocals from Terror frontman Scott Vogel. “Swan Song” is a crushingly heavy song that deals with even heavier subject matter, including sexual assault and human trafficking.

“‘Swan Song’ re-tells many of life’s harshest realities – both from afar and close to home,” said Kublai Khan TX vocalist Matthew Honeycutt, in a press release statement on the single. “Seeing the mental and physical damage of the sex trade in every corner and pocket of the USA – most remaining nameless and unsung. For what it’s worth, we seek to share a single story: To reflect the thousands of lives lost in the unforgiving system that operates, unrelentingly, day and night.”