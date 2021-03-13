Kate Beckinsale Shows off New Dramatic Hair Color in Ab-Baring Photo

✖

Kate Beckinsale continues to drop jaws and in one of her recent posts, she showed off a new hairdo and her abs. The actress looked like she was in a trailer of some kind when she posted a selfie of herself rocking sweats, a white sweater, tennis shoes and blonde hair, which is very different from her usual brunette tone. She captioned the image with, "Well hello #guiltyparty @cbstvstudios #paramountplus."

Her fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, with one person writing, "Oops accidentally obsessed with you," while someone else said, "Stunning." Lisa Rinna dropped in the comment section and said, "Twinning today we are." The actress always looks like she's having fun on her social account, sharing photos and videos of she and her cats, but it was her new hair color that really took center stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

Last month, she showed off her toned physique once again when she shared a video of herself awkwardly dancing in her kitchen to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl" with her abs on prominent display. Her cat Willow was also seen onscreen in a cartoonishly fluffy pink coat, and she captioned the photo with, "Trying to hype Willow up about her winter woolly has been low yield so far." This isn't the first time Willow has been featured on the Underworld star's account. In fact, her fluffy cat is in several of her videos and photos.

Like the rest of us, Beckinsale has been doing what she can to keep entertained while in quarantine and never fails to provide her fans with a little entertainment. While several of her followers show their support for her, she isn't afraid to clap back at haters. Recently, she clapped back when someone posted she was "too old... looking for attention" after she posted a photo of her in a bikini. "Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don't know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?" She continued to put the commenter in their place and many praised her for it.

Beckinsale also used social media to share her thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Coming to Markle's defense after she accused the royal family of not protecting her and raising concerns over how dark their son, Archie's skintone would be, she took the opportunity to remind people of just how cruel the world can be to those in the public eye.