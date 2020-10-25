✖

Kate Beckinsale never lets criticism go on Instagram without a response. So when she saw someone call her "dreadfully thin," she was not going to let that slide. The Underworld star said the critic must have been wearing "Speedo goggles." Beckinsale's comments came after she reportedly broke up with Goody Grace, a 23-year-old singer she was first linked to in January.

On Thursday, Beckinsale, 47, shared another delightful Instagram post with her cat, showing the two in bed together, with her cat dressed as Chucky, the murderous doll from Child's Play. "Sweet dreams," she wrote in the caption, adding a double-heart emoji. "You're dreadfully thin," one person wrote in response to the clip, which showed Beckinsale under the covers, notes InTouch Weekly.

Beckinsale had a quick comeback. "You're wearing Speedo goggles," she replied. "It might be hard for you to be entirely confident about what you're seeing... much less comment about it." Responses like that never seem to deter Beckinsale's critics though, as another person told her she needed a man. "I can assure you no one 'needs a man," Beckinsale replied in the now-deleted comment, reports The Daily Mail. "It's really a question of want one, or not XX."

Beckinsale and Grace, who collaborated with Blink-182 on the song "Scumbag," were first linked earlier this year and took their relationship public over the summer. Since Beckinsale has dated other younger men since her 2019 divorce from director Len Wiseman, her relationship with Goody came under scrutiny again. Even Wendy Williams accused her of having "young boyfriend fever," and predicted it would "come back to bite her in the behind."

Beckinsale publicly defended the relationship. "Try and see if your new tomboy will adhere," one Instagram user wrote in response to a now-deleted post in April. "Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out of the gate," Beckinsale replied. Another person asked her why she dated "guys that could be your children?" Beckinsale replied, "Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you."

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Beckinsale and Grace broke up after nine months of dating and six months of living together in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. Beckinsale unfollowed Grace on Instagram after he returned to Canada. She also deleted the Instagram post celebrating his 23rd birthday in June.

Beckinsale was married to Wiseman from 2004 until 2019. She shares a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 21, with actor Michael Sheen. In 2019, she dated comedian Pete Davidson, 26. In 2018, she was seen with comedian Jack Whitehall, 32, in Los Angeles.