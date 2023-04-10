Kate Beckinsale Falls Ill Herself Amid Pet Cat's Health Scare

Kate Beckinsale has had a tough go at it recently. The 49-year-old posted a photo with an IV drip and a dour look on her face. According to Metro, Beckinsale has been dealing with a "mystery illness" that prompted her to get treatment.

Her sickness is happening right at a difficult time as she had been caring for her cat, Clive, after a recent visit to the vet. "Tough week or two for both of us .Thanks to everyone who has been loving us through . Prayers up for my Clive and brighter days ahead," she wrote in the caption.

Beckinsale's photo shows she is only dealing with an IV drip in her forearm, but there could be some jealousy in her eyes because Clive got a sweet cone and sent a text with a photo featuring festive Easter decorations. "Good morning. I did well overnight, I ate really well and slept most of the night. I miss you," the text "written" by Clive says. It does seem that the cone is gone now, with Clive nestled up close to Beckinsale in the final photo of the trio.

The Underworld star also shared a new look at Clive being glammed up while still recovering. "Love helps . Thanks [Rob Scheppy] for the loving (and non toxic)poorly boy makeover," she wrote. "Not sure a cat has ever received so much love and good wishes thank you I think he definitely feels it."

The actress last appeared in public at the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles on March 22. It also comes shortly after Beckinsale wrote a touching post for her mother on Mothering Day in the UK on March 19.

"Ever since I was five you have been the centre of my universe . Loving you fiercely and in terror that I'd lose you too. We have had as many laughs as we have had really rough seas and I truly believe that that and your extraordinary grace and courage is what has helped me to survive," Beckinsale wrote in the post for her mother. "For all of my life ,and most especially in the last six years, you have shown me that true warriors quietly do battle while caring for others, treasuring life , keeping me abreast of bike lanes in Chiswick, learning how to adapt to some intense shit and still blaming any physical ailment I may have on the fact I wear high heels and drink too much Perrier."

She closed the caption by saying "I love you" to her mother and labeling her an extraordinary mother. The slew of photos she included helps support this.