Kate Beckinsale Reveals Cat’s Hilariously NSFW Toy

Kate Beckinsale’s social media presence is always good for some entertainment and treats for her fans. Sometimes she could be seen wearing lingerie as her clothes while out on the town, doing splits without her clothes on or just fooling around with her family.

One of her latest posts gave fans a fun look at Beckinsale’s cat, Willow. The 46-year-old actress posted a video of the cat playing with a new toy on the couch, while Beckinsale reaches in to see what the feline is playing with.

“What you got, Willow?” Beckinsale says in the clip. “What you got there? Can I see?”

The cat slaps her away as she tries to reach in the first time, unwilling to give up the “toy” on a first try. But soon enough she gets the stuffed white toy loose and realizes exactly what it is.

“Go on, let me see. Oh, it’s a sperm,” Beckinsale reveals, showing off the squiggly tail and head that have been featured in so many school projector films.

The cat gets the toy back by the end of the clip and fans couldn’t help but share their elation.

“Where did the cat find the sperm at Kate? You are not supposed to leave sperm just laying around,” one fan questioned.

“The hottest new cat toy on the market!! [Laugh out loud],” a second fan wrote.

“I need to get my cat a new squiggly toy…. Yours seems to really enjoy it!” a third wrote.

Many of Beckinsale’s videos seem to deal with Willow getting possessive or being forced into a standoff with existence.

“Willow managing the stress of juggling work, motherhood and the urge to s— on the spare bed,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption of a video featuring her cat wrapped in a blanket.

Another video showed the cat once again getting attached to another NSFW trinket, this time a golden penis that it was not ready to give up. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the clips and seem to anticipate each one as it pops in.

“These videos with your cat are literally the best thing on the internet right now step aside morecambe & wise as the best ever double act,” a fan wrote on the post, adding the hashtag “Willow & Beckinsale.”

We certainly look forward to the next adventure with the actress and her furry companion.