Kate Beckinsale Does Her Best 'The Little Mermaid' in Bikini and Mermaid Tail at Beach

Kate Beckinsale might not have a role in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, but that did not stop her from playing a mermaid while on vacation in Mexico. Beckinsale, 49, recently took a trip with her friend, Hollywood costumer Gabriella Morpeth, who both shared photos of themselves wearing mermaid costumes. Morpeth and Beckinsale recently worked together on her 2021 Amazon Studios movie Jolt.

Beckinsale first shared a video of herself and Morpeth dancing in their vibrantly-colored mermaid tails on Sept. 18. Throughout the week, she shared several more photos from Mexico with Morpeth. "The most magical time with the best gang... especially my underwater daughter," Beckinsale wrote on Sept. 23, when she shared a gallery of amazing pictures from the trip.

Earlier this month, Beckinsale was at the Toronto International Film Festival with Prisoner's Daughter, a new film co-starring Succession's Brian Cox. In the dark drama, Cox plays a dying convict who hopes to make amends with his estranged daughter, played by Beckinsale, and his grandson. However, his violent past makes that difficult to accomplish. The film was directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Miss Bala) and written by Mark Bacci.

"I found the script really emotional," Beckinsale told Variety when asked what attracted her to the film. "It's got a lot of difficult family things in it, which I feel is relatable to everybody. There's estrangement between the father and the daughter, and then everybody in the movie has got an unresolved pain that they're just getting along with."

"I thought it was quite old-fashioned in the sense that it just really exposed the things that kind of rock you, whether it's one's child being unwell or a parent having cancer or estrangement in the family – all those kinds of things and how people get on with their lives and then suddenly, everything comes to a head at once," Beckinsale added. "I thought it was just very profoundly moving, the relationships in the film."

Although Prisoner's Daughter still doesn't have a release date in the U.S., Beckinsale already has her next project. She will star in Canary Black, directed by Pierre Morel (Taken). She also stars in an upcoming Jason Sudeikis movie written and directed by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day.