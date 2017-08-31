Kate Beckinsale Has a Funny Way of Making Her Cat ‘Happy’

Kate Beckinsale has shared a new video to her Instagram account that shows how she makes her cat “happy,” and it’s probably not something that will work for all cat owners.

In the video, Beckinsale can be seen holding her furry cat up in the air and she blows on his belly.

As the camera zooms in it becomes more clear that the cat has half of it’s body shaved. Hilariously, the cat has a very confused but surprisingly content look on its face.

“Make someone happy this weekend,” Beckinsale captioned the photo.

Being no stranger to bizarre Instagram posts, earlier this year Beckinsale unveiled a picture that had fans scratching their heads and wondering if she actually knows how guitars work.

Sitting without pants while on the ground, the photo showed the Underworld star holding an acoustic guitar with the neck facing her as she holds it with both hands and licks the end of it.

“Let’s learn from this about saying ‘no thank you,that’s very much not my vibe but thanks for asking me and do feel free to lick your guitar yourself,” she captioned the photo.

The caption might be a clue that this is a picture from a professional photo shoot that she maybe didn’t want to take but did anyway at the behest of the photographer.

Even so, it’s still certainly a head-scratcher.