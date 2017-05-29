Kate Beckinsale Reveals Harry Potter Wand Photo With Walking Dead Caption

Kate Beckinsale had a total fangirl moment while hanging out at Universal Studios this past weekend. The Underworld: Blood Wars star took to Instagram to share a snap in which she humorously gave a shout out to all of her fellow Harry Potter and The Walking Dead fans.

Tiny bit overstimulated by the wand choosing the wizard at #wizardingworldofharrypotter #universalstudios .And also by witnessing someone trying to smuggle a badly concealed Jack Russell into the Walking Dead attraction A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on May 25, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

The 43-year-old actress posted the picture with the caption: “Tiny bit overstimulated by the wand choosing the wizard at #wizardingworldofharrypotter #universalstudios. And also by witnessing someone trying to smuggle a badly concealed Jack Russell into the Walking Dead attraction.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kate Beckinsale’s close-up selfie shows her wielding a Harry Potter-themed wand with her long brunette locks sweeping across her faces.

Up Next: Kate Beckinsale Sports A Plunging Neckline For The Billboard Awards

Last week, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to share a look at her stunning gown for the Billboard Music Awards. She was tapped to present an award at the star-studded event, and Kate opted for a colorful gown with a deep plunging neckline.

Beckinsale captioned the photo: “Thank you @etienneortega for makeup and hair, @tjacobsonstyles and @zuhairmuradofficial for pretty dress, @miawanails the love Monique who helped me backstage heroically applying baby powder to my armpit, @sarafoster for lending me her phone charger…and to @cher, FOR JUST ABSOLUTELY SLAYING #bbmas.”

Kate also shared a photo alongside the most decorated musician at last week’s Billboard Music Awards, “Hotline Bling” rapper Drake. Beckinsale posted the snap with a hilariously TMI caption.

More: Kate Beckinsale Shares Bizarre ‘Half-Amphibian’ Photo Of Herself

The Pearl Harbor alum captioned the post: “One of us has just won 13 Billboard Awards and one of us has incredibly itchy tits from their outfit and is handling it like an adult woman @bbmas @champagnepapi congratulations.”

One of us has just won 13 Billboard Awards and one of us has incredibly itchy tits from their outfit and is handling it like an adult woman @bbmas @champagnepapi congratulations 💕🍾💕🍾💕 A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on May 22, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

[H/T Instagram: Kate Beckinsale]