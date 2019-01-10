Kate Beckinsale Gives Cheeky Reply to Rumored Flirtation With ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale served up a cheeky response to a fan lamenting her rumored personal life on social media this week.

The 45-year-old British star posted a throwback photo of her mom, actress Judy Loe, on Instagram Wednesday.

“It was great that my mother covered wearing hot pants really well and rocking a fashion owl so that I could chill for my awkward teenage years and just enjoy having the teeth of an adult horse, waiting only a couple of decades for my head to grow to accommodate them,” Beckinsale jokingly captioned the photo.

An Instagram user ignored the context of the photo and instead chose to focus on Beckinsale’s recent flirtationship with Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson, 25, writing, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.”

The Underworld actress sent a cheeky reply: “no that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

Beckinsale and Davidson sparked romance rumors after they were seen flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday. “She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly of the instance. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

The source even added that Davidson only “stepped aside to take pictures with fans” while hanging out with Beckinsale, explaining that “it definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

Davidson has seemingly had a rough time in the wake of his breakup with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in October. The comic alarmed fans last month after sharing a suicidal message on social media and not appearing in any SNL skits that night. He had previously spoken out, implying that Grande fans had told him to take his own life after their breakup.

Meanwhile, Beckinsale was linked to her ex Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003 and shares daughter Lily, over the holidays. Two months before that, she was spotted with ex Matt Rife following their August 2017 breakup.

Previously, Beckinsale was married to Underwold director Len Wiseman for 11 years before splitting in November 2015 and officially divorcing nearly a year later.