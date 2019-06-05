Kate Beckinsale Low-Key Accuses Daughter Lily of Doing Cocaine in Newly Released Series of Texts

Did Kate Beckinsale accuse her daughter of doing “a lot of cocaine?” The 45-year-old actress shared a relatable mom moment on social media of a text message exchange between herself and 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen.

Despite a dream convincing the worried mom otherwise, Sheen assured Beckinsale that she wasn’t doing drugs.

“Are you doing a lot of cocaine?!?” Beckinsale asked Sheen whom she shares with actor Michael Sheen.

Lily was confused in her response. “um..??” she replied, adding, “i’m doing 0 cocaine. what is happening?? hello??”

“i physically couldn’t be doing less cocaine,” she continued to no response from Beckinsale. “u can’t send me that and then go silent.”

Finally, her mother responded. “I had a dream you were and i was so mad,” she wrote.

“you are a LUNATIC,” Lily responded.

Captioning the text message screenshot on Instagram, Beckinsale wrote, “Worth checking in case had suddenly become soothsayer in sleep.”

The mother-daughter duo are known for their funny rapport. In April, Beckinsale shared another snippet of conversation between them when Lily told her mom that a Haribo gummy bear fell out of her nose.

“The level of intrigue I am dealing with is actually too much for me,” the Underworld actress captioned the exchange.

Although Beckinsale and Michael broke up in 2003 after eight years of dating, they remained close friends and co-parents. In 2016, they recreated Lily’s birth photo, with Lily laying her head on her mom’s chest and dad smiling in the background.

“Always a baby to me #Lily,” Beckinsale captioned the photo.

Beckinsale frequently posts funny family memories on social media, including on the U.K.’s Mother’s Day in April, when she shared a surprisingly lewd gift she gave her mom, actress Judy Loe.

In a video shared on Instagram, Loe, 72, laughed hysterically after opening an inflatable penis given to her by her daughter.

“If my mother has taught me anything it’s when life sends you something unexpected you’ve got to still laugh,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption. “We have and will get through anything. Happy UK Mothers Day you inspiring, tough, giggling, extraordinary, irreplaceable lunatic. I love you so much.”

Loe was married to Beckinsale’s father, actor Richard Beckinsale, from 1977 until his sudden death in 1979 at age 31. She has starred on several U.K. television shows, like Singles, The Chief, Space Island One, Casualty and Holby City. Loe also appeared in the 2015 movie Absolutely Anything with Beckinsale.

Photo credit: Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer / Getty