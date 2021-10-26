Kat Von D Has Sad Update About Her Tattoo Shop

It’s the end of an era for Kat Von D. The 39-year-old celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul announced in an Instagram post on Monday that she is closing High Voltage Tattoo shop, her famed L.A. tattoo parlor that was featured in her TLC show L.A. Ink, after 14 years in business. Von D, whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg, shared the news as she announced that she is moving to Indiana with her husband, Leafar Seyer, and their son, Leafar Von D Reyes.

Von D made the announcement alongside a gallery of images, which began with a photo of herself with “Goodbye, California” written across it. She also shared several images of High Voltage as she noted in the caption that she and her husband “recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana.” Von D explained that “the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,” going on to share that “after much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year.”

“We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there,” she continued, adding, “This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop [High Voltage] here in West Hollywood on Dec 1. I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often.”

While High Voltage, which opened back in 2007 after Von D was offered her own shop following her time on Miami Ink, will soon be shutting its doors for a final time, Von D is closing this chapter of her life in style. The tattoo artist shared that she will be spending her final weeks at High Voltage by “celebrating the HvT legacy” by “tattooing regularly at the shop.” She encouraged her fans “to come and get tattooed by one of my talented fellow artists in the month of November.”

Von D ended the post with a message of gratitude, thanking her “beloved tattoo family that I’ve had the honor and privilege of working alongside.” She also shared some love for her followers, who she called “wonderfully supportive folks.” Von D said she adores her fans “for showing my little shop so much love!” She concluded, “thank you for 14 years of love + tattooing!”