Kat Von D Discovers Strange Man Wandering Around Her House in the Middle of the Night

Police were called to Kat Von D’s Los Angeles, California mansion after an intruder was allegedly found roaming the halls. The break-in allegedly occurred on the night of Saturday, Feb. 5 when the 39-year-old celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul and her 3-year-old son Leafar Von D Reyes, whom she shares with husband Leafar Seyer, were home alone and sleeping.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that authorities were called to the home at around 10:15 p.m. local time. It was around that time that Von D was woken up by something and saw “a beam of light moving about the house.” The L.A. Ink alum immediately grabbed her son, rushed out of the home, and called 911. When authorities arrived, police found a man in his 30s walking around upstairs. The man was arrested and charged with residential burglary.

Although exact details remain unclear, the man told responding officers that “he was buying the house and needed to use the bathroom.” Authorities said it was unclear if the man, who has not been publicly identified, knew the home belonged to Von D. His intentions are also unclear. Police did, however, reveal that the culprit jumped a fence, though it is not known how exactly he entered the home, as there were no signs of forced entry. It is possible he may have entered the home through an open door or window.

The burglary came just weeks after TMZ reported that Von D put the L.A. mansion, which was featured in the 2003 movie Cheaper By the Dozen, on the market with a $15 million asking price. The sprawling 12,565-square-foot three-story Victorian home features 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a library, hidden bar, and hand-carved walls, as well as a two-bed, one-bath carriage house over the garage. The home also boasts a pool and spa.

Von D initially purchased the home for $6.5 million back in 2016, though she is parting with the home as she and her family settle their roots in Indiana. She and her husband recently purchased a home in rural Indiana and have been spending more and more time there. As part of the move, Von D announced in October 2021 that she would close her famed High Voltage Tattoo shop, her L.A. tattoo parlor that was featured in her TLC show L.A. Ink, after 14 years in business. Von D wrote at the time, “We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there. This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop [High Voltage] here in West Hollywood on Dec 1. I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often.” Von D opened High Voltage in 2007 after she was offered her own shop following her time on Miami Ink.