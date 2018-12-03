Kat Von D Welcomes First Child With Husband Leafar Seyer

Kat Von D and her husband, Leafar Seyer, have welcomed their first child together.

The 36-year-old celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul announced the news Sunday night with a photo on Instagram showing Seyer holding the newborn, a baby boy. The couple named their firstborn Leafar Von D Reyes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The proud mama welcomed baby Leafar during a pre-planned home birth.

“Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes,” Von D wrote. “Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for your patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival! To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the next 40 days [the 4th trimester] to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood — so, please excuse us if we’re not on here as much for a little while. Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!”

Seyer also made the announcement on his Instagram account, sharing a gallery of images of himself with Leafar.

“What’s above love? My wife and son are,” he wrote. “It might not look like it on the outside but on the inside I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life! This year has given me so much to be happy and grateful for. I love you so much kitty I’ve never seen anyone fight for anything the way you fought to bring our son into this world. Magick is real and so is my love for you @thekatvond.”

The couple had tied the knot in February, celebrating again with a summer wedding ceremony held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Just a month later, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In the months that followed, Von D documented her pregnancy on social media, opening up about her plan to have a “natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula,” had the “intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” and even penning a tribute to fellow mothers and moms-to-be.

“As a loner-by-default it’s been such a beautiful/different feeling to connect with women from all walks of life in this way,” she wrote in a post earlier this month. “Yes, this pregnancy has brought my husband and I closer than we could have ever imagined [and we haven’t even had our baby yet!] but it’s also connected me deeply with all my fellow sisters in motherhood out there. Naturally, I’ve become more empathetic and understanding of other mothers regardless of how different our approach to birthing might be and I just feel so lucky to be able to experience all of this alongside you guys.”

Prior to marrying Seyer, Von D had been married to tattoo artist Oliver Peck from 2003 to 2007 and was later engaged to Jesse James and DJ Deadmaus.