Kardashian Kids: Get to Know the Next Generation of the Famous Family

The Kardashian family’s reality series is called Keeping Up With the Kardashians for a reason: the family continues to grow by leaps and bounds every year!

The reality star clan, which made its mark on American culture as one of the richest and most famous families of the 21st century, is quickly becoming a dynasty, as the original KarJenner stars give birth to the next generation of E! reality celebs.

With nine Kardashian cousins already born — three in 2018 alone — there’s no stopping the famous family from another generation of fame.

Keep scrolling to get to know the KarJenner cousins now, before they’re on the front of every magazine.

True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian finally became a mom after years of pining on April 12, giving birth to her daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The little girl’s birth came at a tough time for her mom, who learned less than two days prior that Thompson had allegedly been cheating on her with at least five other women during her pregnancy.

The two announced they were expecting in December.

“My greatest dream realized!” Khloé wrote at the time. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Stormi Webster

Another new member of the KarJenner family is Kylie Jenner’s first daughter with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott. Stormi Webster came into the world at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 1.



At less than two days old, Stormi became one of the most talked-about people in the U.S. when Jenner confirmed on Feb. 3 not only that she was, indeed, pregnant as per the rumors, but had already given birth to her daughter.



Jenner claimed she kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight so as to provide the best possible start for her daughter.



“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram on Feb. 3. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”



“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Chicago West

Just two weeks before Stormi made her debut, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West, on Jan. 15.



The little girl, who Kim revealed will be called “Chi” for short, was carried by a surrogate due to Kim’s dangerous pregnancies with her two other children.



While the process sounds like it might be easier than natural childbirth, Kardashian revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she wasn’t a fan of the process.

“You know, it is really different,” she said. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

“I hated being pregnant … I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that,” she added. “So that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is.”

Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian’s daughter with ex Blac Chyna has been largely kept away from the cameras amid her parents’ messy legal drama, but there’s no denying the 1-year-old little girl has the Kardashian look.

The former couple co-parent their daughter, who was born in November 2016, after coming to a custody agreement that the court imposed after Rob posted explicit photos of Chyna on social media without her consent.

Chyna is still embroiled in a lawsuit against several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, accusing them of being behind the cancellation of her reality show, Rob & Chyna. The family has denied her claims.

Saint West

Kim and Kanye’s second child together, Saint West, is the couple’s only son.



The 2-year-old, who was born in December 2015, recently gave mom and dad a fright after contracting pneumonia during the holiday season.



After being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, the toddler recovered quickly, and was able to return home after just a couple days.



He never lost his smile, mom Kim revealed.

“I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she tweeted in January. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

Reign Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest son, 3-year-old Reign, was her last child with ex Scott Disick before the two split, seemingly for good.

The little boy was born in December 2014, and based on social media snaps, is a total mama’s boy. Although the two broke up years ago, Disick revealed on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he would consider having a fourth child with his ex.

“[We would] probably do it artificially just so it’s not weird,” Disick said.

Kourtney didn’t shut him down, but said, “There’s no need to plan for unknown situations.”

North West

Kim’s first child with Kanye, North West, threw Kardashian fans into a frenzy over her unusual name when she was born in June 2013.

Now four, the toddler is already doing her part to love and care for her younger cousins, hugging cousin Dream in uncle Rob’s sweet snap this week.

Penelope Disick

Kourtney and Disick’s only daughter, Penelope Disick, was born in July 2012, and has grown up in front of the E! reality cameras.

The shy 5-year-old, who her family refers to as “P,” already has her mom’s sense of humor.

In March, Penelope didn’t hold back while assigning superlatives to aunts Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as shown on Kim’s Snapchat account.

In the clip, she revealed that she and brother Mason coined Kim as the “nicest and the friendliest” of the bunch.

“And Koko [Khloé] is the craziest with the biggest butt?” Kim could be heard saying while recording the toddler, before adding, “She does have the biggest butt.”

Mason Disick

The oldest of the KarJenner cousins, 8-year-old Mason Disick, was Kourtney and Scott’s first child together.

Born in December 2009, he was also the first Kardashian kid of the next generation.

For Mason’s eighth birthday, Kourtney and Scott reunited amid their tense relationship to host the little boy’s party at a Los Angeles bowling alley. Afterwards, Disick took his first son out to a seafood dinner by the family home.