Kardashian-Jenner Family to Shut Down Their Apps in 2019

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are letting go of one of their business ventures in 2019.

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner announced Wednesday that each of their websites and apps will be shut down in the coming year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019. We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead,” the reality television stars wrote in a statement released Wednesday.

The announcement comes around a year after Kendall Jenner shared a similar statement when she removed her own app and site, E! News writes.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan announced the launch of their individual apps back in 2015, giving fans access to exclusive content from the Karadashian sisters — including never-before-seen photos and videos from their personal lives, as well as beauty, fitness and diet tips and secrets — for a $2.99 a month subscription per app.

The reality television family has been making some changing to their businesses in 2018, including the closing of their iconic DASH clothing boutiques back in April.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores” Kim said in a statement at the time.

“We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and, since then, we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our DASH Dolls spin-off show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives,” she continued.

“We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually,” she added. “We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories.”

The changes do not mean the family’s business ventures are slowing down, Kylie made headlines on Dec. 18 when she made the Forbes‘ list of America’s Wealthiest Celebrities in 2018, landing at No. 5. Her sister Kendall was also recently named the highest-paid model of 2018 by Forbes.

The family will also continue to chronicle their lives on social media, and on their successful reality television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which recently took home the People’s Choice Award for Best Reality Series.

Will you miss the Kardashian-Jenner apps? Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with a new season in 2019.