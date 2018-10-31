Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years

The Kardashian-Jenner family leaves no prisoners when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. The sisters rarely go a Halloween without multiple costumes, so picking their best was not easy. Throughout the years, Kim Kardashian and company have only improved upon their skills, so keep your eyes peeled on Wednesday for some sure-to-be killer costumes.

Continue on to see the best Kardashian Halloween costumes ever.

Kardashian as Little Red Riding Hood, 2010

Kardashian went as a busty Little Red Riding Hood to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2010, turning to a black corset and low-cut top to provide a sexy edge to the classic fable character. She kept her signature black locks and paired them with the iconic red hood for an unmistakable look.

Kardashian as Poison Ivy, 2011

Who could forget Kardashian’s outing as Poison Ivy at the Midori Green Halloween costume party at Lavo in New York City in 2011? Fans were shocked by her stunning red hair paired with the ivy-green mini dress.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick as Batwoman and Robin, 2012

Kourtney’s long obsession with superhero costumes may have begun in 2012 when she dressed up as Batwoman, toting her then-boyfriend Disick by her side as eye candy Robin. The dynamic duo sported the look at Kardashian’s Halloween party that doubled as a birthday party at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami in Miami Beach.

Kardashian and North West as Princess Jasmine, 2016

Kardashian and daughter North, who was 3 years old at the time, dressed in adorable matching Princess Jasmine costumes for Halloween in 2016. Momager Kris Jenner shared the mother-daughter moment on Instagram, calling North Kardashian’s “mini me.”

Kourtney as zombie bride, 2016

Kourtney went full-on spooky in 2016 when she went as a zombie bride, which looks eerily similar to Cady Heron’s rendition of an “ax-wife” in 2008’s Mean Girls. She wore a skin-tight white lace mini dress and carried a bouquet of white flowers, letting her long dark hair fall to her sides. Paired with dark eye makeup and a bloody lip, Kourtney certainly provided spooky vibes.

Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera, 2016

Kylie Jenner served up an epic early 2000s throwback when she went as Christina Aguilera in the iconic pop star’s “Dirrty” music video. The similarities were uncanny, from the nearly identical wardrobe to the spot-on makeup work.

“Can I be XTINA forever?” Jenner captioned an Instagram video of her costume. The answer is yes, Kylie.

Kourtney and Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna, 2017

Kourtney and Kardashian proved their costume chops once and for all when they went out as Michael Jackson and Madonna circa the 1991 Academy Awards. Kardashian wore a white embellished dress with a fur stole and diamond necklace while Kourtney donned a white blazer and leather pants, complete with a wet-curl look for her long black hair.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Daenerys and Khal Drago, 2017

Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson channeled their inner Game of Thrones characters and went as Daenarys Targaryen and Khal Drago in 2017, complete with furry armor, intricate wings and tattoo detailing. What’s more is that the costume came in the midst of the pregnancy speculation about Kardashian, with many wondering if the reports were false, considering her costume showed no sign of a baby bump. Spoiler alert: The reports were true.

Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher, 2017

Kardashian hit up the Casamigo annual Halloween party with bestie Jonathan Cheban as the legendary duo of Sonny Bono and Cher. Kardashian donned a near-perfect replica of a yellow two-piece ensemble Cher wore to the 1973 Academy Awards while Cheban wore a mustache and wig to complete his look.

The costume was so good that Cher herself responded on Twitter. “@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 [Halloween],” she wrote. “You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister.”

@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 ?

You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister?

Dream Of India”Is Perfect 4U,&@BobMackie at his best — Cher (@cher) October 28, 2017

Jenner and Stormi Webster as Baby Butterfly Stormi 2018

Now that Jenner is a new mom, her Halloween costume took on a more maternal feel this year. She and eight-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis Scott, dressed in matching butterfly costumes. Jenner wore a pink leotard with large pink and black wings attached to her back with lace-up pink heels, while Stormi wore a similar pink onesie and wings.