Kanye West’s Yeezy Company Sued Over Camouflage Patterns

Kanye West’s pink hair might be turning red after his clothing label was slapped with a lawsuit on Thursday.

The Wrap reports that West’s company, Yeezy Apparel, was hit with a lawsuit from Jordan Outdoor Enterprises Ltd. at a Georgia federal court over claims that West stole the company’s copyrighted camouflage patterns for its own clothes.

The lawsuit reads that Yeezy reached out to Jordan via a representative in 2016 over using the pattern. Jordan responded by saying Yeezy would need to submit a licensing approval, but West’s company reportedly did not submit any application and outright copied the patterns “and falsify, remove and alter [Jordan’s] copyright management information.”

The lawsuit went on to claim that Yeezy has copied the patterns for multiple products, including a hooded bomber jacket, cargo pants and thigh-high boots.

TMZ found multiple photos of Kim Kardashian wearing some of the gear out in public, including camouflage pants.

Clothing news website HypeBeast.com found that the pattern was taken from Jordan’s Realtree camouflage lineup, and compared it side-by-side with a pair of Yeezy Season 5 camouflage pants. The lawsuit claims “distinctive markings” reveal Yeezy’s pattern to be an outright rip-off.

NBA star LeBron James is also involved, as his Miami-based fashion line Unknwn is also being sued for similar alleged copyright theft from Jordan.

West and officials from his clothing line have yet to respond publicly to the lawsuit.

Elsewhere in the Kardashian family, West’s wife Kim Kardashian revealed in an interview with Elle on Thursday that she and West decided to have their third child, Chicago West, be a girl when they decided to use a surrogate.

“It’s a really tricky thing,” Kardashian said when it came to making the decision. “What sex do you put in? I just said, ‘Which one is the healthiest? Pick the healthiest one,’ and that was a girl.”

Kardashian was advised to use a surrogate by doctors after she suffered placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out,” Kardashian explained. “But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth—you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out—it’s so disgusting—the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member also admitted she wasn’t a fan of being pregnant.

“I hated being pregnant,” she revealed. “But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”