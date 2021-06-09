Kanye West Spotted in Bizarre Face Covering Amidst Kim Kardashian Divorce

✖

Kanye West, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, was spotted donning some very interesting headwear recently. As Page Six noted, West was spotted wearing a covering over his head on Thursday in Los Angeles. The publication noted that West sported the head covering, which appeared to feature a religious design, on a rather hot day in the Los Angeles area.

West exited his vehicle in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing the head covering in question. The rapper donned a large, blue puffer jacket for the occasion despite the fact that the temperature was in the 80-degree range. However, the most interesting part of his ensemble was his head covering, which appeared to be something akin to a ski mask of sorts. The garment, which covered West's entire head, had a religious design on it. Page Six noted that it appeared to feature images of Jesus Christ with angels floating nearby. Of course, the head covering also had many holes punched in it so that West could breathe while wearing it.

Kanye West rocks religious-themed face covering on 80-degree LA day https://t.co/GYa7Ihwkao pic.twitter.com/6s7wn3rFtK — Page Six (@PageSix) June 9, 2021

Additionally, West was not wearing his wedding ring for the occasion, which shouldn't come as a surprise to fans who have been following the news of his split from Kardashian. In February, it was reported that Kardashian filed to divorce West after almost seven years of marriage. The couple shares four children together — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. At the time of her divorce filing, it was reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children. The estranged pair reportedly signed a pre-nuptial agreement prior to their 2014 Italian wedding, which will make their divorce a simpler one.

In light of their split, it seems as though West has moved on. The "Stronger" rapper was spotted with model Irina Shayk in France on Tuesday, which was his 44th birthday. At the moment, it's unclear what the state of their relationship is. However, witnesses said that West and Shayk looked "very much like a couple." Shayk was previously in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. Her split from Cooper was announced two years ago in June 2019.