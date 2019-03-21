Kanye West Reveals Son Saint Tattoo Plans Photos

Kanye West has finally returned to social media, and one of the first things he did was reveal a plan to get a tattoo for his son, Saint.

I asked my friend to design this neck tat for me pic.twitter.com/io0HUEDuWi — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

In a post on Twitter, West shared a screenshot of 2-year-old Saint’s name written in a new tattoo font, and wrote, “I asked my friend to design this neck tat for me.”

The rapper then shared a second tattoo design idea, which appears to have a more straightforward design than the first.

Based on the name at the top of the first image, it appears as if the “friend” that West is referring to is Gosha Rubchinskiy, a Russian fashion designer and photographer.

While his new social media posts seem to indicate that West is in good spirits, the recent reports that his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian had been cheated on by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are said to have fired up the 40-year-old.

According to a source that spoke with Radar, “Kim is livid and not speaking to [Thompson] and Kanye threatened to kick his a—!”

“Rob [Kardashian] also called him and told him if he does it again he will be sorry,” the source also said, adding how he is so upset “he didn’t go to Cleveland because he didn’t want to get in a fight with Tristan and didn’t trust himself not to do something.”

While West appears to be pretty upset with Thompson, another rapper who was once connected to the family took a much less aggressive approach when asked about the cheating reports.

The Blast reported that cameras caught up to Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, while he was in Los Angeles on Wednesday and reporters asked him for his take on the cheating reports. “It’s none of my business,” Tyga said coyly, before climbing into his Mercedes and rolling off.

The cheating reports may hit close to home for Tyga, as he is rumored to have cheated on Jenner as well. In early 2016, Brazilian model Annalu Cardoso claimed that she and Tyga “hooked up a couple of times” while he was still with Jenner, as reported by Us Weekly.

He later alluded to infidelity in the 2018 song “King of the Jungle,” rapping, “I been unfaithful, you were an angel / I ran off with your halo, yeah, I made you unstable / Did you get what you came for? Yeah, I got what I came for.”

“You love that designer but being my girl was your favorite label, yeah / I been caught and now the case closed, I don’t know / Yeah, I been caught and now the case closed, don’t know,” he continues in the song.

After the couple split, Jenner began dating rapper Travis Scott and recently had the couple’s first baby.