Kanye West Reveals His Favorite Kim Kardashian Moment

Kanye West is celebrating his fourth wedding anniversary with Kim Kardashian West by sharing one of his favorite moments of their relationship.

The rapper tweeted out of his controversial account Thursday a video of the reality star in her iconic Halloween costume of Selena Quintanilla, dancing and lip-syncing to one of the singer’s songs.

🔥🔥🔥 This is one of my favorite moments. pic.twitter.com/LLhZlU7fAG — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 25, 2018

West also tweeted a sweet message for Kardashian West on Twitter in honor of the special day.

gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy 😊 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 25, 2018

“Gratitude and happiness best describes what my wife means to me. I’m deeply grateful and purely happy,” West wrote on his account.

Kardashian West also paid tribute to her relationship of the anniversary of her wedding. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion, posting a sweet message for her husband.

“4 years down and forever to go…. Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary,” she wrote on the caption.

She also shocked fans by dyeing her hair blonde again in honor of the special occassion.

“Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s [Kanye West’s] favorite.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for playing with her hair color on a regular basis, but had kept her traditional brown locks for a while after rocking a pink hairdo for a trip she took with sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian to Tokyo.

The anniversary comes on the heels of a challenging time for the couple, who share daughters North, Chicago and son Saint.

Two months ago, West dominated the news cycle with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

Fans of Kardashian West will remember she wore the Selena costume in Halloween 2017, where she used the spooky occasion to wear costumes inspired by many music icons.

Along with the Selena costume, the KKW Body creator also wore a controversial outfit of artist Aaliyah in a glimmering bra and large rhinestone choker. The R&B star was killed at the age of 22 in a plane crash and is seen by many as an icon struck down in her prime.

The costume struck some fans as insensitive to her memory, while others coined her a fake fan of the “Try Again” singer.

At the time, Kardashian West revealed her theme for Halloween was music icons, she also wore a Cher costume alongside friend Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as Sonny Bono.