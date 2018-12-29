Kanye West Reignites Drake Beef After Discovering He Followed Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kanye West had fresh outrage for Drake on Saturday morning when he learned that the rapper had followed his wife, Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

West was infuriated to learn that Drake had just added Kardashian to his news feed in September, around the same time that the beef between the two was at its peak. To West, the timing seemed intentional and spoke to Drake’s level of maturity. West laid into Drake in a series of tweets on Saturday morning before deleting them all.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he began. “I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—ed up thing of all, and I just saw it this morning.”

“Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram,” West went on. “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

The feud between Drake and West really got started in May, when West produced songs by Pusha T that mocked Drake. The two exchanged disses on various songs, culminating when Pusha T released a song about Drake’s secret son.

Drake added an air of mystery to the whole thing by refusing to release his final diss track, which he claimed would be “career-ending.” Somehow, speculation began to build that the song revealed an affair between Drake and Kim Kardashian.

Of course, Kardashian vehemently denied the rumor. Meanwhile, West issued a public apology addressed to Drake on Twitter. The two insisted that they were on good terms until earlier this month, when West began aiming insults at Drake on Twitter once again.

“Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family,” West wrote on Thursday, Dec. 13. “Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental s— I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis.”

West would go on to claim that Drake “called trying to threaten” him, which Kardashian later got online to deny.

Naturally, the rap feud has taken a backseat to much of West’s other drama in the public eye this year. Still, the clash between two hip hop stars of this magnitude is significant, especially as West does his best to deal with it through his preferred method of social media. Drake has mocked Twitter drama in his lyrics many times, giving him a perceived upper hand to some fans.

Drake still has yet to make a direct response to any of West’s statements, including Saturday’s tweets.