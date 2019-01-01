Kanye West Reaffirms Support for President Trump in New Tweet Spree

Kanye West has reaffirmed his support for President Donald Trump, in a new tweet spree that comes after the rapper claimed he was done with politics.

The rapper took to Twitter on Jan. 1 to declare “Trump all day,” adding “just so in 2019 you know where I stand.”

“Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me,” he also tweeted. “They will not program me.”

Notably, West’s pro-Trump stance is a far-cry from his comments in October, when he stated, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

In a series of tweets, which followed a highly publicized visit to the White House, West asserted his position on a number of issues, most of which seem to contradict that of the current presidential administration’s.

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most. I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” he continued.

“I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable,” West went on to say. “I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

He also took an opportunity to distance himself from far-right political activist Candace Owens, who he had previously expressed support for.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit,” he said, referring to Owens’ political movement. “I have nothing to do with it.”

At that time, West ended his rant by saying, “I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, does not appear to have commented publicly on his new statements, though she has shown unwavering support for him in the past.