Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Face Scrutiny for Flying in Private 747 Plane to Japan

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are getting hate from fans for their lavish flight to Japan, which even Kardashian reportedly thought was a little much.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband were criticized earlier this week for taking a private 747 plane to Tokyo, and while a source says Kardashian thought the large plane was “unnecessary,” she’s not sorry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian received hate on social media when she showed off the massive interior of the commercial-size plane on her Instagram Stories, according to PEOPLE.

“No big deal, just taking a private 747,” Kardashian said in one of the clips, which also saw West, walking up to the two-story airplane. “This is how he does it now. Only 747s, private. I’ve never even heard of this, but whatever.”

A source told the outlet that Kardashian joined West on what they called an “artistic trip” to Japan.

“He feels very inspired and creative at the moment, so she wants to be supportive,” the source told the publication. “She is aware of the 747 backlash — it wasn’t her idea. And again, she is trying to be supportive of Kanye. She realize it’s seen as something unnecessary and extravagant, but she isn’t making any excuses. They have a different lifestyle and she doesn’t expect other people to understand.”

View this post on Instagram oh, must be nice A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Nov 26, 2018 at 5:50am PST

The clips on Kardashian’s star showed off the customized interior of the massive plane, featuring lavish lounge areas, bedrooms and spacious cabins filled with empty seats.

The plane also had a private bedroom with a massive bed, and work areas that Kardashian called the “Yeezy floating office.” In another clip, she shouted out “Team Adidas,” Yeezy’s parent company.

“So this is what a private 747 is like, you guys. I’ve never been on one before. Oh my god, there’s bedrooms everywhere. No big deal. This is like endless,” she said, also mentioning that it was “pretty insane.”

Many of her followers criticized Kardashian for her the over-the-top traveling expense.

“All I’m thinking is what a waste of jet fuel, resources, environmental harm, etc. etc. etc. [Shake my head]. Obnoxious and unnecessary,” one user wrote.

Despite the large expense for their travel, Karadashian and West have also been making headlines for making donations for good causes.

Aside from spending money to help with California Wildfire relief, the celebrity couple donated $25,000 to help pay for hospital bills and medical treatment after their personal photographer, Marcus Hyde, was involved in a near-fatal car accident.