Kanye West Cost ‘The Late Late Show’ $45K for Last Minute Cancellation of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Appearance

Kanye West canceled his appearance on The Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke, costing the talk show $45,000.

Host James Corden dished on the details of the situation while playing Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with West’s mother-in-law Kris Jenner, as reported by PEOPLE.

“Oh, I can answer this easily. This is a great question for me,” Corden said elatedly after being asked why the rapper never appeared on the segment.. “We’ve tried. He’s canceled twice. Maybe even three times.”

“He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house,” Corden explained. “I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’ “

“He did send me a lovely gift. He sent me these incredible flowers in a cube… and he sent me a pair of Yeezys,” the host continued. “And people were like, ‘Whoa, they’re so expensive.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they cost my show $45,000.’ “

While it hasn’t happened yet, Corden says that he’s still hoping one day they can get West to make a Carpool Karaoke appearance. “He’s my dream,” Corden added. “He knows that. He’s my absolute dream.”

West has always been a bit eccentric and controversial, but lately he has found himself wrapped up in more controversy than usual. The biggest backlash came from comments about slavery that he made on TMZ.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years?” West said, inciting major pushback from critics and fans alike. “That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? We’re mentally in prison.”

Another dynamic that has been controversial for West is his support of President Donald Trump. During an interview with the New York Times, West opened up about his stance and explained why he feels the way he does about Trump.

“There were people who said Trump would never win,” West stated. “I’m talking about the it-will-never-happens of the world, people in high school told you things would never happen.”

“I felt that I knew people who voted for Trump that were celebrities that were scared to say that they liked him. But they told me, and I liked him, and I’m not scared to say what I like,” he added. “Let me come over here and get in this fight with you.”

Even though it may be some time before West appears on Carpool Karaoke, fans can still check out his new album ye, which is available on most all music streaming services.