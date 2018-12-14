Kanye West Blasts Travis Scott for Allowing Drake’s Alleged Diss on ‘Sicko Mode’

Kanye West got into some major drama on Twitter on Thursday, this time feuding with Drake and accusing the rapper of threatening him and his family in an intense continuation on their previous beef.

During a break from attacking Drake specifically, West went in on Travis Scott, slamming Scott for allowing Drake to allegedly diss West on Scott’s song “Sicko Mode.”

“F— that sickomode song,” West wrote. “Family first and always.”

“Sicko Mode” features a verse from Drake which includes lines like, “Lost my respect, you not a threat” and “Checks over stripes, that’s what we like,” which have been perceived to be shots at West, the latter line in regards to the rapper’s collaboration with Adidas.

“How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me,” West queried on Twitter. “Trav should have never allowed that.”

“I used to bring Travis with me everywhere with me,” West continued. “Im [sic] an inspiration to both him and Drake.”

He added that he had heard that “Sicko Mode” originally contained even more lines allegedly insulting him, tweeting, “I heard Drake had more bars dissing me that were removed.”

The father of three also admitted that he did like the song, but did not appreciate the perceived offense.

West then accused Scott of threatening him, writing, “I hit Trav earlier today Now he just hit me More threats.”

“People sold their souls You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law,” West added in a now-deleted tweet, referencing the fact that “Sicko Mode” became a No. 1 for Scott.

Naturally, the whole thing as awkward seeing as how West and Scott are practically family — West is married to Kim Kardashian and Scott shares daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner. It’s also worth noting that West called Scott his brother-in-law, as Scott and Jenner have been increasingly referring to each other as “hubby” and “wife.”

Kardashian later waded into her husband’s Twitter drama, slamming Drake for threatening her family.

“Never threaten my husband or our family,” she tweeted at the rapper. “He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

The reality star continued to praise West, writing, “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

In response to all of this, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus just want everyone to quiet down for a bit.

