Kanye West Blasted for Using Phone During Cher’s Broadway Show

Kanye West is apologizing for his breach of theater etiquette after being called out for using his phone during a Broadway show Monday.

West and wife Kim Kardashian attended opening night of The Cher Show, a Broadway musical based upon the life of Cher, which debuted Monday at the Neil Simon Theater to a star-studded audience.

The rapper, however, appeared to get a little distracted during the performance, pulling out his phone, only to be caught by actor Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the production. The performer took to Twitter to call West out, writing, “Hey [Kanye West] so cool that you’re here at [The Cher Show]! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

The tweet quickly gained attention from both critics of the musician as well as die-hard theater fans, prompting an apology from West on social media not long after.

“The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe,” West replied to Spector’s tweet. “Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece.”

Kardashian’s attendance at the production’s opening night isn’t surprising, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star regularly proclaiming her love for the iconic performer, and even setting up a backstage meet and greet for her high school friends and the star during the ongoing season of her E! reality show.

Kardashian even dressed as Cher a number of times for Halloween and paid homage to her in a Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot last year. Cher, for her part, seems to find the imitation flattering, tweeting in response to the 2017 spread, “My Little Armenian Sister did us both Proud.”

