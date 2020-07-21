'Pray for Ye' Trends on Twitter Amid Kanye West's Bizarre Twitter Spree
Kanye West's bizarre Twitter spree has had a lot of people talking, and now "Pray for Ye" is trending on the social media site. On Monday, West posted a series of unusual tweets with some very confusing standpoints and opinions. He has since deleted many of the tweets, but added, "Ima focus on the music now."
In one tweet, he stated, "Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me." Jordan Peele, the writer and director of Get Out, does not appear to have confirmed this claim. West also shared some thoughts related to his wife Kim Kardashian's past Playboy magazine photoshoot, saying that "North's mom would never photograph her doing Playboy." This appears to be a dig at Kris Jenner, Kardashian's mother. In another tweet, West wrote, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor." He also compared himself to former South African leader, and political revolutionary, Nelson Mandela. Following his extensive rant, the hashtag "Pray for Ye" has begun trending, with fans using it to express concern for the rapper-turned-aspiring-politician. Scroll down to see the post and what users are saying.
West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD— ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020
is this man okay?????? #PrayForYe pic.twitter.com/j4ZPVUKhmr— abi🇸🇻acab (@antigulfboys) July 21, 2020
if @kanyewest is still venting on social media. he does not need to be running for president. i’m sorry #PrayForYe . kid has mental health issues. and we already got a crazy ass president as is and look where we at now.— JadaBridges (@BridgesJada18) July 21, 2020
I love kanye but I truly wish someone from either side of the family would step in and guide him from this storm #PrayForYe— Jason (@Jayco_22) July 21, 2020
People need to stop acting like Kanye’s tweets and breakdowns are just “him venting”. This is why your favorite stars end up dead or in prison. TAKE MENTAL HEALTH SERIOUSLY. The tweets aren’t funny, they’re incoherent. He’s not trying to sell us something, he’s manic. #PrayForYe— dionna (@goddessofhags) July 21, 2020
Ummmm, anyways stan Kanye for clear skin #PrayForYe 😔 pic.twitter.com/05r5g1MesK— Daniel (@whytadidashoodi) July 21, 2020
#PrayForYe this man's life is falling apart please @KimKardashian GET HIM SOME HELP, I don't want anything bad happen to him.— Selena Spaghetti💉💖 (@Itss_Selenarose) July 21, 2020
Pray for this brother he need help #PrayForYe pic.twitter.com/uqxWGhcrHA— JP Dream Team (@JPDreamTeam2) July 21, 2020
Regardless of how you feel for this family Kanye is in crisis right now and all i can say is i hope for the best outcome possible as a fan of the family this is heartbreaking to watch. #PrayForYe— FanGirlforever (@BooksmartBabe8) July 21, 2020
People want to joke and make fun of @kanyewest but if he is having a meltdown, he is a fellow human, show him some love instead of hate, that's what's wrong with this world #StopTheHate #PrayForYe— CocoBayWinning (@Cocobaywinning) July 21, 2020
Mental Illness runs strong in my family and is often triggered by the smallest of things; which ultimately makes everything mentally staining until it passes.
Now imagine the whole world watching. He needs guidance and support.#PrayForYe #mentalhealth— Nicki Montez (@NickiMontez1) July 21, 2020
#PrayForYe and his family https://t.co/PAprZNweRV— 🦋MendingMindz Psychotherapy🦋🇺🇸💙🌊 (@Blactherapy) July 21, 2020
Can’t blame the kardashians for wanting Kanye to be arrested. (I assume a mental hygiene arrest-5150) he seems very unstable right now and could be a danger to his family. He needs stability and help ASAP! Mental health is no joke #PrayForYe— inked cat mom 💕 💋 (@inkedcatmom) July 21, 2020
#PrayForYe 🥺😪 .. we are witnessing Kanye’s meltdown and some people still making jokes from it . #mentalhealth isn’t a joke ! pic.twitter.com/6zil5sUF6r— Kamza (@KE_KAMO2) July 21, 2020