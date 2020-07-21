'Pray for Ye' Trends on Twitter Amid Kanye West's Bizarre Twitter Spree

Kanye West's bizarre Twitter spree has had a lot of people talking, and now "Pray for Ye" is trending on the social media site. On Monday, West posted a series of unusual tweets with some very confusing standpoints and opinions. He has since deleted many of the tweets, but added, "Ima focus on the music now."

In one tweet, he stated, "Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me." Jordan Peele, the writer and director of Get Out, does not appear to have confirmed this claim. West also shared some thoughts related to his wife Kim Kardashian's past Playboy magazine photoshoot, saying that "North's mom would never photograph her doing Playboy." This appears to be a dig at Kris Jenner, Kardashian's mother. In another tweet, West wrote, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor." He also compared himself to former South African leader, and political revolutionary, Nelson Mandela. Following his extensive rant, the hashtag "Pray for Ye" has begun trending, with fans using it to express concern for the rapper-turned-aspiring-politician. Scroll down to see the post and what users are saying.