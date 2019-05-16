Kaley Cuoco Posts Tearjerking ‘Big Bang Theory’ Video Ahead of Series Finale

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursday, May 16, and series star Kaley Cuoco is preparing for the sure-to-be-emotional episode on social media.

On Wednesday, Cuoco shared a short clip on Instagram of a promo for a special titled Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, which will air on 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday on CBS after an episode of Young Sheldon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We wanna take you behind the scenes, share some secrets as we say goodbye to a place that’s been our home for a long time,” Cuoco says in the clip, becoming emotional on the last words as co-star Johnny Galecki places a hand on her back.

“TOMORROW night is [Big Bang Theory] night,” the caption read. “you won’t wanna miss this.”

Cuoco told Extra that the special, which she co-hosts with Galecki, was a request from showrunner Chuck Lorre, who “wanted us to do a behind-the-scenes episode about taking you behind what goes on at ‘Big Bang,’ and our crew, what makes the show tick.”

“Should be a great little behind-the-curtain…and it was a way for Johnny and I to say goodbye,” she explained.

Prior to the promo, Cuoco gave fans a glimpse at a dinner she attended with those involved in the show, sharing a photo of herself and a number of her castmates sitting in a booth at a restaurant.

“The last supper with my tv family,” she wrote.

While fans will have to wait until the finale airs to find out what happens to their favorite characters, Cuoco revealed that she’s pleased with the way things wrap up for her character, Penny.

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” the 33-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful,” she continued. “And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that’s what is so special about it. It’s really touching.”

As for filming the finale itself, Cuoco called the experience “perfection.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better night. It was a beautiful night,” she said. “The script was fantastic, the audience, it couldn’t have been better…It was perfection and a memory I’ll have for the rest of my life.”

“I’m thrilled with the final episode, and I think fans will be thrilled with it,” she added. “I’m trying not to be biased, but it’s one of the sweetest finales I’ve ever seen.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann