Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Snap With Sister Briana

Performer and sister of Kaley Cuoco, Briana Cuoco is rarely seen on her older sister’s social media pages. But that all changed on Monday when Briana co-starred in a photo Cuoco posted on Instagram.

In the black and white photo, the 32-year-old Cuoco is seen hanging out with her 29-year-old sister. “I’m already missing the weekend,” Cuoco wrote. She also tagged her sister and added a black heart emoji.

While Cuoco is the more famous of the two, Briana has also been seen on network TV. She appeared on season five of The Voice, making it to the Top 32. She has also performed with Cirque du Soleil and and starred in BAZ: Star Crossed Love at The Palazzo in Las Vegas. She has also danced in Glee and America’s Got Talent, and choreographed scenes for Two and a Half Men, Mom, Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory, according to her website.

Briana also appeared in a 2013 episode of The Big Bang Theory episode. Last month, she appeared on the Criminal Minds episode, “The Dance of Love.”

When Briana turned 29 in November, Cuoco celebrated the big day on Instagram by posting a gallery of pictures of the two.

“Happy happy birthday to my gorgeous sidddddder!!! [Briana] a golden birthday for a true golden girl! I spent an hour trying to decide what photos to post, too many to count. Love you to the moon and back,” Cuoco wrote.

After Cuoco split from her first husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, in 2016, Briana was by her big sister’s side.

“Everyone goes through hard times and as long as you’re there for that person and they know you’re going to be there without judgment and you can be just a good sounding board, that’s all you can do for someone,” Briana told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

“She has a really great sense of humor so someone who makes her laugh and makes her feel comfortable and confident in what she’s made for herself in her life,” Briana added of her sister. She said she wanted Cuoco to find someone who’s “not a jerk.”

Since that interview, Cuoco has found someone who is “not a jerk.” She is engaged to equestrian Karl Cook.

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco told PEOPLE last month. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

