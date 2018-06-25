Kaley Cuoco Revels in Pink-Themed Bachelorette Party

Kaley Cuoco made the most of her epic bachelorette party this weekend, hanging out with friends and family as she danced the night away to her favorite tunes.

On Saturday night, the 32-year-old The Big Bang Theory star danced to songs from the Beyonce, Madonna and Britney Spears catalog. Thanks to plenty of Instagram posts from attendees like Fashion Police star Brad Goreski, sister Briana Cuoco and makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, fans got an inside look at the pink-infused festivities.

As Entertainment Tonight points out, everyone went to the party in pink except for Cuoco. She wore a white mini dress. In one clip posted by Greenberg, Cuoco yells, “I’m getting married in white!” That could be a reference to her wearing a pink gown during her first marriage to ex-husband Ryan Sweting in 2013.

After the party, Cuoco posted a picture of pink balloons on the ceiling of the party venue and thanked her friends for coming out.

“The most magical night ever,” she wrote. “Thank you to my amazing friends and family for celebrating my future as Mrs. Cook! I have never felt more loved.”

She also shared a video of herlesf dancing to Bruce Springtsteen’s “Glory Days” with Briana and her mother, Layne. Briana also shared a great picture of the three together.

“Loved is not a strong enough word for how loved you are,” Briana wrote.

Cuoco and her soon-to-be husband, equestrian Karl Cook, got engaged in November on Cuoco’s 32nd birthday. The two started dating in March 2016 and made their red carpet debut in September that year. Cuoco was previously married to Sweeting from December 2013 to September 2015.

In an April interview with Cosmopolitan, Cuoco said Sweeting almost ruined marriage for her and she thought she would never tie the knot again.

“I married someone the first time who completely changed,” Cuoco bluntly put it. “The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault—that was his.”

Cuoco also told PEOPLE Magazine at a recent event that Cook is her “perfect match.”

“We connected very quickly, but I only found out over time how similar we both were, how similar that we are. I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this guy,’” Cuoco recalled. “I think that I used to think that opposites attract, but in my situation, us being so similar and liking the same things, it really works for us.”