Kaley Cuoco Has Perfect 3-Letter Reaction to Margot Robbie Feud Rumors

✖

Kaley Cuoco and Margot Robbie play two very different versions of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, but they peacefully co-exist, both on-screen and off. A bogus article alleged that there is a feud between the two stars, but Cuoco quickly shot that down with an appropriate three-letter acronym. The Big Bang Theory star voices and co-produces the DC Universe/HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn, while Robbie has played the character in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and the upcoming The Suicide Squad.

A made-up article about a "feud" between Cuoco and Robbie appeared in the tabloid Star, claiming the two were set to make a joint appearance at the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They allegedly refused to do the panel. "They each balked. Not only is there professional jealousy, but they also just don’t like each other," a source was quoted as saying.

The fake story was picked up on the Australian site Micky.com.au and caught Cuoco's attention. She shared a screenshot of their headline, which read "Kaley Cuoco, Margot Robbie trash-talking each other after portraying Harley Quinn?," on her Instagram Story over the weekend, reports JustJared. "LOL," Cuoco wrote, instantly debunking the rumor.

There were also rumors that Robbie was going to have some sort of involvement with the Harley Quinn animated series, but showrunner Justin Halpern debunked that in February. He said they did talk with Robbie, just because she was "curious" about it. After all, new episodes of the show were being released just as Birds of Prey hit theaters. "So we met with her, we pitched out a few episodes to her and our general arc and she was very thoughtful and kind and just listened and that was kind of it," Halpern told GWW. "It wasn’t like she said no and then we went to Kaley, Margot just wanted to be informed."

Halpern said there was one meeting where Robbie asked executive producer Geoff Johns if Harley Quinn would be anything like Birds of Prey. "Geoff was like 'Trust me, this is way way different tonally than what you’re doing,' and that was that. And I have to imagine he was right," Halpern said in February. "I haven’t seen [Birds of Prey], but I’m guessing it’s not as overtly comedic as our show."

Harley Quinn's first two seasons were released on the DC Universe streaming platform, and the show will be available on HBO Max in August. The show has not been officially renewed or a third season yet. Meanwhile, Robbie will be seen as Harley in The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6, 2021.