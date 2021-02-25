'The Big Bang Theory': Kaley Cuoco Reveals Which Star Ended the Show

✖

Kaley Cuoco recently earned her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Flight Attendant, but she is still best known for her work on The Big Bang Theory. The popular sitcom wrapped in 2019 after 12 seasons. In a new interview with Variety, Cuoco opened up about the show's ending and which cast member was the one who pulled the trigger.

Cuoco revealed that she was "blown away" by the decision to end the show and that she and co-star Johnny Galecki "talked a lot about" whether they wanted to do a 13th season. "Did we want to do it? And we really did," Cuoco explained. However, when the main cast was called into creator Chuck Lorre's office for a meeting, she was met with shocking news. "Jim [Parsons] said, 'I don't think I can continue on.'"

Yep, Sheldon himself pulled the plug. "I was so shocked that I was literally like, 'Continue on with what?'" Cuoco explained. "Like, I didn't even know what he was talking about. I looked at Chuck: ‘Wow. I thought we were—I'm so blown away right now.'" Cuoco admitted that she was "in a state of shock" after Parsons broke the news and that the rest of the meeting featured "open feelings" and "there were questions and tears."

Cuoco continued, explaining how proud she was of the work they all did on The Big Bang Theory. "It was a feel-good silly show, and these guys really were the heart of it," Cuoco said. "They made the nerd thing cool and popular and sexy and fun. It was silly and people loved it. And I really loved my time on it."

Even though the show ended before Cuoco wanted, she was still satisfied with how Penny's character arc wrapped up. "I'm thrilled with [Penny's] ending, yet beginning," she said. "It's beautiful. There's not anything catastrophic, it's just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that's what is so special about it. It's really touching."

Between her work on The Flight Attendant and doing voice work on HBO Max's Harley Quinn as the titular villain, Cuoco has really diversified her work since the end of The Big Bang Theory. Cuoco is competing in the Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy category in the Golden Globes, and the results will be announced on February 28.