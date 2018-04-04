See Everyone Kaley Cuoco Has Dated (and Married)

Kaley Cuoco is about to head down the aisle again, in a wedding as she puts it, will not leave any “animals left behind.”

During a recent interview, where she spoke about the upcoming Big Bang Theory wedding of Amy and Sheldon, Cuoco also briefly addressed her own pending nuptials.

“There is no info on when it’s happening, but there will be, let’s put it this way… there will be no animals left behind,” the actress said.

This is not Cuoco’s first marriage, as she was famously betrothed once before.

Scroll down for a list of all the men Cuoco had a relationship with over the past 16 years.

Karl Cook

Cuoco is currently engaged to Karl Cook, a professional equestrian who has been riding since he was 8 years old.

“I can’t stop smiling. Life is so, so good. I finally found my horse guy. It was meant to be. He’s an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human,” Cuoco once said of Cook, according to Us Weekly. “We shared a passion for horses and dogs … It’s been lovely.”

Ryan Sweeting

The most significant romantic relationship in Cuoco’s life prior to Cook was the one she shared with Ryan Sweeting.

Cuoco and Sweeting were married in 2013, but went their separate ways in 2015, with their divorce being finalized in 2016.

She recently opened up about the marriage, saying, “I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

Henry Cavill

After her divorce from Sweeting, but before she met Cook, Cuoco briefly dated Superman-himself, Henry Cavill.

Less than two weeks after their romance was reported, however, the couple split up.

They are said to have remained good friends.

Paul Blackthorne

Paul Blackthorne is probably most recognizable from his role as Quentin Lance on The CW’s Arrow.

Back in 2015, just a few months after her divorce from Sweeting, Cuoco and Blackthorne began dating.

Ultimately, they split up the next year.

Johnny Galecki

Most Big Bang Theory fans will remember that on-screen-loves Penny and Leonard were once real-life-loves Cuoco and Galecki.

It was way back in 2007 when they reportedly first got together, the same year the show debuted.

They broke up about three years later, around the time of season three. Luckily, they have been able to remain friends ever since.

Christopher French

Before he married actress Ashley Tisdale, composer Christopher French was once linked to Cuoco.

It’s unclear exactly how long they dated, but the two are reported to have been together during 2011 and 2012.

The majority of his musical composition work has been on the sitcom Young & Hungry, but he has also worked on a handful of film projects as well.

Bret Bollinger

Cuoco dated Bret Bollinger, the lead singer of Reggae rock band Pepper, from 2012 until 2013.

They went public with their relationship in May but ended things seven months later.

Josh Resnik

In October of 2011, Cuoco got engaged to Josh Resnik, an addiction specialist.

However, by the following March they had called off their engagement, as reported by Yahoo at the time.

Cuoco broke the news very casually, saying, “I’m not engaged anymore, so no,” after being asked if her Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar’s wedding had inspired her with ideas for her own nuptials.

Josh Henderson

Back in 2007, Cuoco dated actor Josh Henderson, who she met years earlier when he guest-stared on 8 Simple Rules.

The couple ended things in 2008, and Henderson has since gone on to star in TNT’s Dallas revival and the E! networks series The Arrangement.

Al Santos

While it was never officially confirmed, Cuoco was rumored to be dating former model and actor Al Santos.

Santos was a model from 1991 until 2002, opting to move into acting a few years prior to retiring from modeling work.

He had lead roles in series such as Grosse Pointe and The Help, as well as appeared in films like Jeepers Creepers 2 and American Gangster.

Jaron Lowenstein

From 2005 to 2006, Cuoco dated pop-rock singer Jaron Lowenstein, who was one half of the duo Evan and Jaron.

According to his Twitter bio, he is now a “Talent Manager & Vision Architect.”

Kevin Zegers

After appearing together in the 2004 TV movie The Hollow, Cuoco and actor Kevin Zegers struck up a romance. They dated until 2004.

Zegers has gone on to star is series such as Gossip Girl, Gracepoint, and Notorious.

Thad Luckinbill

Cuoco’s first notable Hollywood relationship was with Young and the Restless star Thad Luckinbill.

The couple dated in 2002, but not beyond that.

Interestingly, while Luckinbill does still act, he also started the production company Black Label Media with his twin brother and popular film producer Molly Smith.

He’s produced some of the most well-received action/drama films of the last few years, including Sicario, La La Land, Only the Brave, and the upcoming Sicario: Day of the Soldado.